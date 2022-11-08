Celebrate the Lights of Hope display at St Paul’s Hospital.

The beloved Lights of Hope tradition returns! The Lights of Hope display will be shining bright over Burrard Street to show donor support for patients, residents, and frontline heroes across BC.

Visit the Lights of Hope kick off celebration on Nov 17th at St. Paul’s Hospital between 6-8pm—then visit the display through to January 6th, 2023.

The Lights of Hope campaign raises funds to support the highest-need patients and caregivers at St. Paul’s Hospital, as well as Mount Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Providence Health Care’s seniors care homes.

Donate online and visit https://helpstpauls.com/lights-of-hope/ for more information about this heartfelt event!

