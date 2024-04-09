Get ready for something special as SHEIN, the global online fashion retailer, is bringing its vibrant energy to Vancouver with a unique experience. From Thursday to Sunday this week (April 11th to April 14th ) SHEIN will be opening its doors to Vancouverites in the form of a special limited time physical pop-up on Granville St.

SHEIN Limited Time Pop-Up

Located at 804 Granville Street, the SHEIN pop-up store isn’t just a shopping destination—it’s a celebration of sustainability and community. Inside, you’ll discover a curated collection of trendy and affordable fashion pieces, perfectly capturing the spirit of spring for women, men, and kids. From chic daily wear to stylish options for a night out, there will be something for everyone.



evoluSHEIN

Central to the pop-up experience is SHEIN’s commitment to sustainability through its evoluSHEIN initiative. This program focuses on responsible materials and manufacturing processes, offering fashion choices with a lower environmental impact. Every product under the evoluSHEIN line embodies the dedication of SHEIN to a smarter, sustainable industry.

Promotions and Special Offers

SHEIN is bringing more than sustainable fashion to this experience. The pop-up is also offering a range of promotions and special offers to elevate your pop-up experience. Spend $25 or more and receive a unique gift during checkout with the “buy more, get more” offer.

Plus, enjoy discounts of up to 20% off on select items. Also, they will be running a clothing donation drive—your gently used clothing can be repurposed to make a difference in the local community, and you’ll receive a special coupon for the online store as a thank you.

Store Address and Hours

Experience the SHEIN pop-up at 804 Granville St. from April 11 to April 14.

The store will be open from:

10 AM to 9 PM on Thursday, April 11 to Friday, April 12

10 AM to 8 PM on Saturday, April 1310 AM to 7 PM on Sunday, April 14.

Exclusive Fast Pass Giveaway Contest/Giveaway

Starting Wednesday, April 10th, we’re running an exclusive contest on our Instagram page. Five lucky winners will each receive a fast pass, allowing them to skip the line at the pop-up store and bypass wait times. Once winners are selected, they’ll receive an email confirmation with a QR code to redeem at the storefront.