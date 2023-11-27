Kick off the holidays with style at Vancouver’s unique Christmas holiday show, the Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights Boat Parade.

So grab the family, prepare some snacks and venture down to the North Shore waterfront to see a procession that is as merry as it is bright.

Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights 2023

Vancouver’s North Shore will once again be alight with a dazzling parade full of festive light displays. The popular North Vancouver Festival of Lights Boat Parade returns to continue its 30+ year tradition of warming hearts.

Nearly two dozen boats will strut their stuff on December 2, decked out with wreaths, LEDS, inflatable decorations, Santa Clauses, and snowmen.

And there are many recommended spots to see the shining holiday boats in action. Favourite locations includes the shore at Waterfront Park, the pier at the Shipyards, or a waterfront restaurant.

The parade is ran by a community of wonderful volunteers at the Burrard Yacht Club. Many of the shimmering boats on display will be from the very same club, along with some others from the local community.

The event looks to give back to the community. They have previously raised money for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. This year’s charity is yet to be confirmed.

Event Details

When: Saturday, December 2 at 6pm.

Where: The route starts at the Burrard Yacht Club before moving through the Shipyards in North Vancouver. The next destination is Coal Harbour, before circling back towards the Burrard club to complete the loop.

Cost: It is free to view the event

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.