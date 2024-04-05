Mark your calendars and get ready for Barnside Harvest Festival’s second year from September 13 to 15, 2024, at Paterson Park in Ladner, BC. Following the overwhelming success of last year’s festival, which saw over 23,400 attendees, this year promises to be even bigger and better.

Thanks to the generous support from the City of Delta and the enthusiastic response from the community, the festival has expanded its lineup to feature three full days of live music across three stages. Prepare to be blown away by an incredible roster of headliners, including some of Canada’s most iconic bands and emerging talents.

With an expanded lineup and even more attractions, this year’s festival is shaping up to be the highlight of the summer.

Barnside Harvest Festival Music Lineup

On Friday, get ready to rock out with headliners The Glorious Sons, whose energetic and passionate live performances have solidified their position as one of Canada’s leading rock bands. Joining them will be The Trews, delivering their signature blend of rock and roll that has captivated audiences for over a decade. Also performing are Couch, Yukon Blonde, XL The Band, Vox Rea, Carsen Gray, and more.

Saturday’s lineup is nothing short of legendary, with the iconic Sam Roberts Band taking the stage to showcase their catalogue of hit singles alongside tracks from their latest album, “The Adventures of Ben Blank.” Sharing the stage will be Sloan, one of Canada’s most beloved pop bands of the 90s and beyond. Also performing are Doc Walker, TOQUE, The Matinee, Ashleigh Ball, Spendo, Nickolaj, Bryce Malenstyn, The Loft, and more.

Sunday promises to be a day of pure nostalgia with rock legends Loverboy headlining the stage, performing all their classic hits, including the timeless anthem “Working for the Weekend.” Joining them will be soul-power-pop group Wide Mouth Mason, ensuring a Sunday Funday like no other. Also performing are Odds, JoJo Mason, Sadé Awele, All The King’s Men, Freeborn Soul, Boomdaddy,and more.

The festival’s three stages -the Main Stage, the Market Stage, and the Heritage Pavilion will showcase a huge lineup of Canadian and international artists, ensuring there’s never a dull moment at this year’s festival.

Culinary Delights

Indulge your taste buds with a mouthwatering array of culinary delights at Barnside Harvest Festival 2024. From farm-fresh beer to gourmet food trucks, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Enjoy a charity BBQ benefiting the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society, sample delicious treats from local vendors at the Artisan Market, or grab a bite to eat from one of the many food trucks lining the festival grounds. With options to suit every palate, you’ll never go hungry at this year’s festival.

Family-Friendly Fun

Bring the whole family and experience a weekend of fun-filled activities at Barnside Harvest Festival 2024. From games and entertainment in the McDonald’s Family Zone to the dog-friendly Southland’s Paw Pals Picnic from 12-4pm on Sunday afternoon, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained. Let the kids explore interactive games and activities, or bring your furry friends along for a day of outdoor fun. With something for everyone, Barnside Harvest Festival is the perfect way to make lasting memories.



Tickets

Early bird tickets for the festival are on sale now and are moving quick. Single day passes start at $59 and weekend passes at $139. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the excitement at Barnside Harvest Festival 2024. With an incredible lineup of musical talent, delicious food options, and family-friendly activities, this year’s festival promises to be the highlight of the summer.

Grab your tickets now and get ready for a weekend of music, food, and fun at Paterson Park in Ladner, BC. We’ll see you there.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.barnsideharvestfest.com