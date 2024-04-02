Party for the Planet is the largest Earth Day celebration in BC. It is a hallmark of Surrey’s commitment to sustainability, and this year, the celebration promises to be even more exciting than before.

This free, all-day event will be returning to Surrey’s Civic Plaza this April featuring a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, including live entertainment, plant giveaway, food trucks, environmental education, kids’ activities and more.

Surrey Earth Day Celebration 2024

Party for the Planet is an excellent opportunity for families with young children to celebrate Earth Day and have fun together. It is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees!

This year’s event will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 27, 2024, running from 11 am to 7 pm.

It is also noteworthy that Party for the Planet is situated on the ancestral, traditional, and unceded territories of the Coast Salish Peoples, including the q̓ic̓əy̓ (Katzie), q̓ʷɑ:n̓ƛ̓ən̓ (Kwantlen), and sǝmyámǝ (Semiahmoo) land-based Nations.

Party for the Planet Activities

In addition to environmental education, there will also be a number of food trucks, an expanded sustainable marketplace, live music, dance performances, Indigenous Cultural Sharing, kids activities, a plant sale. and much more.

Live Entertainment

There will be live performances on stage throughout the event.

This will include shows put on by local performers such as The Wookiez, Live Action Little Mermaid’s Under the Sea Adventure, Tinkerbelle and Wendy’s Neverland Adventure, Robin Layne & the Rhythm Makers, Tess Anderson, Angel MDR, Jamie Thomson, Matt Hermano, Miss Shauna, Wilona, Science World, Urban Safari Rescue Society, Harmeet Kaur Virdee, Surrey City Orchestra, Jocelyn Pettit & Adam Dobres, Shawn Bullshields, Higher Ground Dance Company, North Surrey Dance, Panorama Youth Company, Stars of The North, Zumba Troop, and Merlin the Magician.

Sustainable Market

The market will feature environmentally-friendly artisan products made by local small businesses from Surrey and the Lower Mainland.

Vendors will include A&T Apothecary, Aloha Fresh Soap, Amanda Ruth Beads, Author – Manisha Singh, Char’s Tearoom, Chonita Food Ltd., CSC Jewelry, Egg Atelier, Jasmine Pearl Art, Little Métis Things, Magazeads, Mountain Mornings, Mysgreen, Ogeajibe, Planet Mushrooms, Sapphorica Creations, Sherabo Organics Inc. Shining Bear Designs, Sihle Skincare, SiSi Jewelry Shop, Sunshine and Rainbows, Sweetgrass Soap, The Real Fashion Spy, The Refill Shop, Willowbear Artistries and Windigo Beeswax Wraps.

Food

Additionally, the festival will have many popular Vancouver food trucks available, with a variety of vegan and gluten-free options to choose from.

Vendors will include B & B Burger, Chickpea, Gary’s Kettle Corn, Hunky Bill’s, Insomniac’s Coffee Co., Little oOties Mini Donuts, Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Reel Mac and Cheese, Rotato & Potato, Shameless Buns, Taco N Todo, and West Coast Bannock.

Plant Sale & Giveaway

Attendees can also shop at the Surrey Parks Plant Sale for a selection of native plants priced from $3 to $6, and learn about proper tree pruning and watering sustainability techniques.

There will also be a Tomato Plant Giveaway, where 500 complimentary tomato plants will be given out to attendees after the Welcome Ceremony at 2:00 pm.

Party for the Planet Learning Activities

The Party for the Planet event is not just about having fun. It is also an opportunity for attendees to learn about environmental sustainability and ways to protect the planet.

Visit Surrey’s Environmental Extravaganza booth to learn about what programs will be offered this year.

Attendees can also hop on a blender bike and pedal their way to blending a delicious smoothie while learning about fun ways to generate renewable energy.

Kid Friendly Activities

Children will have the time of their lives with the various crafts and activities designed for them. There is also a kids activity zone and rock-climbing wall. Kids’ concerts are also on the schedule at the Family Stage, providing little ones with a chance to sing and dance along to their favorite tunes.

The City Centre Library will also be offering storytelling, colouring, puzzles, and game sessions indoors until 4pm.

For more upcoming events, visit our new Events Calendar.