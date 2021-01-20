Celebrate The Lunar New Year With This Meal Kit Delivered To Your Door

Chefs Plate is upping its meal kit game with an all-new offering to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Metro Vancouverites can order the kit for delivery right to their front door. And it includes everything needed to make a Chicken & Shrimp Chow Mein with a chili garlic oil.

The meal kit is available to order from Jan. 24th to Feb. 3rd for delivery before Feb. 12th.

Customers can order up to 16 portions of the delicious recipe by using the meal delivery service’s ‘add on’ feature.

You Might Also Like:

The hearty dish consists of authentic Chinese flavours, including chicken, shrimp and mushrooms in an umami-packed noodle bowl and then topped off with a drizzle of chili garlic oil.

It’s a beloved tradition in several Asian countries to eat long noodles on Lunar New Year to symbolize a long life. But the only catch is—you can’t break the noodle from your plate to your mouth.

The dish also comes with step-by-step instructions for people to master it in the comfort of their own homes.

To order the meal kit, check out the Chefs Plate website.

Lunar New Year Meal Kit from Chefs Plate

When: Order from Jan. 24th to Feb. 3rd for delivery before Feb. 12th

For more eats in Metro Vancouver and beyond, check out our Food section.