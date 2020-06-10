The Canada-U.S. Border Closure Is Likely To Be Extended Again

The Canada-U.S. border closure is in place until June 21st, but will likely see another extension as the pandemic continues.

That extension could last until late July, according to three sources that spoke to Global News. The details have yet to be finalized, but one source said it will be a “clean rollover.”

This comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced restrictions will ease slightly for those with family members over the border.

Those people will be able to visit once again, but will still have to self-quarantine for two weeks after crossing over.

The two countries closed the Canada-U.S. border to all non-essential travel back in March, when the pandemic began.

They have since extended it twice, in April and May. And as it turns out, most Canadians would prefer to see the border remain closed until the end of summer.

The U.S. has had more than two million COVID-19 cases, which makes up nearly a quarter of world-wide cases.

