Canada is One of the Happiest Countries in the World: New Study

If you live in Canada, you must be pretty happy, says a new study.

CEOWorld Magazine recently published a study that looked at the happiest countries in the world.

The magazine looked at 155 countries world-wide and considered 18 factors, including physical health, life satisfaction, poverty rate, food insecurity, income growth and more. The survey interviewed more than 6,500 people in each country.

And from that comparison, the magazine found that Canada is the fifth happiest country in the world.

The top 10 spots belong to:

Switzerland Finland Iceland Netherlands Canada Norway Denmark Ireland Germany Belgium

The U.S. was marked at number 21. And according to the list, Burundi in East Africa is the unhappiest country in the world.

It makes one wonder how Vancouver might rank on the happiness scale. Do you think Canada deserves to be considered one of the happiest countries?

