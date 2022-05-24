Ready to work on your fitness while enjoying the great outdoors? Look no further. These are the best spots to challenge yourself to a stair workout in Metro Vancouver.

Because leg day, is important.

Best Spots For A Stair Workout In Metro Vancouver

Grouse Grind, North Vancouver

The most popular spot to climb stairs is the Grouse Grind on the North Shore. The 2.9 km trail has somewhere around 2,830 steps leading up to Grouse Mountain’s peak. It’s a grueling workout but the views at the top make it all worth it.

Location: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Wreck Beach, Vancouver

The clothing-optional beach near UBC may seem like a strange place to get a workout in but it has a steep staircase for those cardio days. It’s about a 90-metre climb from the beach to the top.

Location: SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Abby Grind, Abbotsford

Hit up this smaller version of the Grouse Grind in Abbotsford. It’s 4 kms round trip with an elevation gain of 410 meters and it takes about an hour and a half to complete. It’s much shorter and easier than the Grouse Grind but it’s still a great way to get a sweat session in.

Location: Glenn Ryder Trail, Abbotsford, BC V3G 2J1

Coquitlam Crunch, Coquitlam

You’ll definitely break a sweat at this trail, after all it’s not called the Coquitlam Crunch for nothing. The 4.5 km round trip trek has an elevation gain of 244 meters and takes about an hour and a half to complete. The Coquitlam trail is a great option if you’re looking to work yourself up to one day doing the Grouse Grind.

Location: 2635 Runnel Dr, Coquitlam

1001 Steps, South Surrey (Currently Closed)

Despite its name, this trail only has about 284 steps (give or take). But, it’s still an awesome way to take your workout outside. The steps lead down to a pathway where you will have to cross the train tracks and then it will take you to a cobble beach area where you can enjoy stunning ocean views.

Location: 15A Avenue, South Surrey

Velodrome Trail, Burnaby

This 3 km trek involves a lot of stairs, but it isn’t as steep as the Grouse Grind. It has an elevation gain of 240 meters and takes about an hour to complete. The trail goes up from Barnet Highway near the Velodrome and goes all the way up to an incredible viewpoint on Burnaby Mountain.

Location: On the north side of Burnaby Mountain along Barnet Road

Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver

If you don’t have time to escape to some of the other areas in the city, Robson Square is a great spot to break a sweat in the heart of downtown. The steps near the courthouse are typically clear of people outside of lunch hour.

Location: 800 Robson St, Vancouver

