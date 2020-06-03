One B.C. man has taken the cake for being the most hangry, as he flew into a rage at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

The incident happened at about 9 am Tuesday in Victoria, after staff forgot to add mustard to his burger.

Police said the man left his vehicle and began violently smashing the drive-thru window’s plexiglass barrier.

He eventually ripped it from the frame and threw it under another car in the parking lot.

A suspect went into rage at Wendy's in Colwood last night after receiving burger without mustard.Caucasuian male in his 50's with reddish brown beardripped off the plexi glass barrier at the drive thru. Suspect drove away in a grey/blue Toyota Matrix, https://t.co/mPlr2SKxx1 — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) June 3, 2020

“Staff were thankfully not injured in this encounter however police are searching for this suspect who is being investigated for mischief and causing a disturbance,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar in a media release.

Police describe the man as a Caucasian in his mid-50s, with a medium build. The man is bald, with a red-brown beard.

He was driving a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback. If you have any information about the incident, please contact West Shore RCMP.

