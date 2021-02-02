BC Place Will Be Lit Up Today With a Special Display For Black History Month

In honour of Black History Month, B.C. Place will be lighting up the dome tonight with a special lights display.

In a message shared on Twitter, they announced it’s time to “honour, celebrate and reflect on the stories of Black Canadians.”

BC Place will light up with a special display today for #BlackHistoryMonth It’s a time to a time to honour, celebrate and reflect on the stories, experiences and accomplishments of Black Canadians here in British Columbia and across the country. Read more: https://t.co/n2iHfynDIN pic.twitter.com/ytHuVtHsn6 — BC Place (@bcplace) February 2, 2021

The Black History Month display announcement comes on the heels of a joint statement issued by the Office of the Premier.

In it, it states some of the contributions of Black Canadians and pioneers here in British Columbia.

“Our province has been shaped by the contributions of Black Canadians, such as Leonard Lane, who fought discrimination in workplaces, the education system and in housing. He was also one of the founders of the BC Unity Credit Union, which provided loans to young Black families to help them buy their first homes. Or Barbara Howard, the first Black woman athlete to represent Canada in an international competition and the first person of colour to be hired as a teacher by the Vancouver School Board.”

The lights will be displayed in red, black and green this evening.

To learn more about Black History Month celebrations in Vancouver, visit the city’s website here. In addition, here’s information on Black History Month celebrations across the province.

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, stay tuned to our News section.