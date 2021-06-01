As of June 1, 2021, B.C. officially offers the highest minimum wage in Canada.

The minimum wage increased by 60 cents from $14.60 to $15.20 regardless of whether workers are paid hourly, a salary or commission.

Liquor servers will also earn the minimum $15.20 an hour, a major bump from the original $13.95.

The new raise makes British Columbia the Canadian province with the highest minimum wage.

Within the past four years, British Columbia’s minimum wage has seen a steady increase from $11.35 per hour. Here’s a look at the progress:

September 15, 2017 – $11.35 per hour June 1, 2018 – $12.65 per hour June 1, 2019 – $13.85 per hour June 1, 2020 – $14.60 per hour June 1, 2021 – $15.20 per hour



“Most minimum wage earners are women, often racialized women and newcomers who face barriers to accessing better-paying jobs. We need to work towards wages that workers can actually live on instead of being held back by.” states Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary of Gender Equity, in a press release.

