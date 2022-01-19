BC Liquor Store Hosting Draw To Buy Rare $48,000 Bottles Of Bowmore Whisky

Whisky enthusiasts with thousands of dollars to spend may just want to splurge on a bottle of some of the finest at an event happening at a BC Liquor Store in Vancouver later this month.

The BC Liquor Store on W 39th Avenue and Cambie Street is hosting an event in celebration of the release of some rare and highly sought-after Bowmore and Macallan whiskies.

These whiskies are so rare that people can’t just come in and buy them. Instead, ballots to make a purchase at the release will be available one day prior to the event.

Bowmore and Macallan Whisky

The Robbie Burns premium scotch release, featuring Bowmore and Macallan, will take place on January 25 at that one liquor store at 6:00 p.m.

An in-store draw will be held for the chance to purchase some of these limited whiskies. But quantities are limited, with a limit of one bottle per person.

Winners are not required to be present for the draw and they will be called using the number provided on the ballot.

However, winners must confirm their intent to purchase on January 25.

Rare Whisky Line-Up

The draw products include rare whiskies ranging from $400 to $48,000, like the Bowmore 40 Year Old Vault Series Release #7241.

The line-up of whiskies up for the draw include the following:

Macallan Fine & Rare 1991 #7021

Macallan Fine & Rare 1985 #190413

Macallan M Black

Bowmore 27YO Sherry Cask Timeless Series

Bowmore 30 YO Vault Series

Bowmore Aston Martin Masters Selection ed. 1

Bowmore 40 Year Old Vault Series Release #7241

Bowmore Prestige 1969

In addition, a spectacular selection of the Macallan Masters of Photography series will be up for sale including:

Macallan Masters Of Photography 4 no.3209

Macallan Masters Of Photography 4 no.3200

Macallan Masters Of Photography 4 no.4778

Macallan Masters Of Photography 4 no.12574

Macallan Masters Of Photography 4 no.8283

Macallan Masters Of Photography 4 no.16961

Macallan Masters Of Photography 4 no.7056

Macallan Masters Of Photography 4 no.5568

Macallan Masters Of Photography 5 – Green

Macallan Masters Of Photography 5 – Red

Macallan Masters Of Photography 5 – Purple

Macallan Masters Of Photography 5 – Yellow

A limited range of products will also be released at Richmond Brighouse, Langley, Fort Street and Park Royal on January 26.

Those products at these locations include the following:

Macallan “A Night On Earth In Scotland”

Bowmore 30 Year Old Vault Series Release #29

Bowmore Aston Martin Masters Selection Edition 1

This BC Liquor store event may be a once in a lifetime chance to buy the prestigious Bowmore Whisky, amongst others.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content. To learn more about the rare Whisky launch in Vancouver, please visit their event page online.