This Vancouver Dessert Looks Exactly Like An Apple (But Isn’t)

Up your dessert game with a treat that looks (almost) too good to eat. Five Sails is serving up what they call a nod to the province, with its Beautiful British Columbia dessert.

Its impressive presentation may have you fooled though, as it’s not actually an apple. But it does have a lot of delicious, crisp apple flavour inside.

Dig in to this delicious dish that is made up of Okanagan apple compote, passion fruit, vanilla, white chocolate, calvados scented mousse and hazelnut, with a shortbread crust.

But be warned—one bite and you will likely be hooked.

Five Sails

When: Open noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

