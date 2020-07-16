This Is What a $10.9M Home In The British Properties Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Located in the British Properties, this West Vancouver mansion could be yours for $10.9 million. This brand-new piece of real estate offers endless panoramic views of the city, mountains and the ocean.

The house features an open-concept design with floor-to-ceiling windows. Not to mention, the house features a full bar, theatre, sauna, gym, a three-car garage and an infinity pool.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 1103 Gilston Road, West Vancouver

Year Built: 2020

Sale Price: $10,998,000

Interior: 8,800

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 9

And here’s a peek inside:

So, will you be putting in a bid?

All photos via: Rew.ca.

