This Is What a $10.9M Home In The British Properties Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Located in the British Properties, this West Vancouver mansion could be yours for $10.9 million. This brand-new piece of real estate offers endless panoramic views of the city, mountains and the ocean.
The house features an open-concept design with floor-to-ceiling windows. Not to mention, the house features a full bar, theatre, sauna, gym, a three-car garage and an infinity pool.
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 1103 Gilston Road, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2020
- Sale Price: $10,998,000
- Interior: 8,800
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 9
And here’s a peek inside:
So, will you be putting in a bid?
All photos via: Rew.ca.
