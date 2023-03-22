For more information on everything cherry blossom in Metro Vancouver, head to our Cherry Blossom section.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Spring is here, and that means the blossoming of beautiful cherry blossom trees everywhere.
It’s the perfect way to get a timeless Instagram shot, or even simply admire nature’s beauty. We’ve compiled a list of the best spots in Burnaby to head for cherry blossoms – time for a flower crawl.
There are many spots all around BC’s biggest shopping centre that offers a glimpse into the delicate beauty of the cherry blossoms.
Check out Burnaby Civic Square, East Patterson, and Telford Avenue.
A few blocks away, Central Park offer a dazzling view of the cherry blossoms right by the water. This park is located at the Vancouver–Burnaby border, and offers beautiful views year round.
The Burnaby BCIT campus has an array of blooming cherry blossoms all over it’s property. Approximately 7 cherry blossom trees are near Chilcotin House, and the Deer Lake Parkway Urban Trail has a corner that’s bursting with pink tones.
On Burnaby Mountain, particularly around the Mount Burnaby picnic area, is scattered with an abundance of Somei-yoshino cherry blossoms. Located at 100 Centennial Way, these dazzling beauties make the view from the mountain even more worthwhile.
Next to Metrotown, located at 6595 Bonsor Avenue, this complex holds up to at least six ‘Shirotoe’ (types of cherry blossoms), blossoming and vivid.
Close to Robert Burnaby Park lie several cherry blossom trees, both of the Shirotae and the Kanzan variety.
Located at 17th avenue between 2nd and 4th street, and 15th avenue from 1st street all the way to 11th avenue. Bring your cameras!
Located in the Cascade Heights area, approximately at 4119 Kincaid street, lies an assortment of Akebono cherry blossoms that are proudly displayed.
Several areas all around the Brentwood Town Centre and the Brentwood area are garnished with cherry blossoms. Including the beautiful Cherry Blossom Garden that is a block away. It has a beautiful cherry blossom tunnel, along with benches and green space you can take photos at.
A variety of both Akebono and Birch Bark Cherry can be found on Kingsway & Southoaks Crescent, and along Nikkei Centre. The centre also hosts exhibits highlighting Japanese culture and Japanese Canadian history.
Located on the Western slope of Burnaby Mountain, this park is known for its hiking trails and incredible views of the Burrard Inlet and Indian Arms. There are beautiful pockets around this area that are lined with cherry blossom trees.
This community park has a playground, baseball field and courts for tennis & basketball. It is a great place for a stroll with your dog or to bring your young children to play.
Just a few blocks from Metrotown mall, another street lined with beautiful pink blooms. Perfect for a relaxing spring stroll with someone special.
A beautiful neighbourbood street off from the main road. Both sides of the road is lined with beautiful white blossoms that goes on and on. This is a quieter area perfect for photo shoots.
For more information on everything cherry blossom in Metro Vancouver, head to our Cherry Blossom section.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
There are many spots all around BC’s biggest shopping centre that offers a glimpse into the delicate beauty of the cherry blossoms.
Check out Burnaby Civic Square, East Patterson, and Telford Avenue.
A few blocks away, Central Park offer a dazzling view of the cherry blossoms right by the water. This park is located at the Vancouver–Burnaby border, and offers beautiful views year round.
The Burnaby BCIT campus has an array of blooming cherry blossoms all over it’s property. Approximately 7 cherry blossom trees are near Chilcotin House, and the Deer Lake Parkway Urban Trail has a corner that’s bursting with pink tones.
On Burnaby Mountain, particularly around the Mount Burnaby picnic area, is scattered with an abundance of Somei-yoshino cherry blossoms. Located at 100 Centennial Way, these dazzling beauties make the view from the mountain even more worthwhile.
Next to Metrotown, located at 6595 Bonsor Avenue, this complex holds up to at least six ‘Shirotoe’ (types of cherry blossoms), blossoming and vivid.
Close to Robert Burnaby Park lie several cherry blossom trees, both of the Shirotae and the Kanzan variety.
Located at 17th avenue between 2nd and 4th street, and 15th avenue from 1st street all the way to 11th avenue. Bring your cameras!