Get Fancy At Home With Water Street Cafe’s Easter Brunch Take Out & Mimosa Kit

While Easter is going to look a lot different this year in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19—it’s now more important than ever to be apart, together.

One Gastown eatery is encouraging people to do just that by offering a special Easter brunch for you to pick up and enjoy in the comfort of your home with whoever you’re quarantined with or over Zoom/FaceTime with friends.

Water Street Cafe has unveiled an amazing brunch line-up, including mimosa kits—so you’ll have everything you need for an awesome meal at home to celebrate the holiday.

Their sets are ideal for two people and give customers all of Water Street Cafe’s favourite dishes while staying safe inside.

$50 Easter Brunch Box Sets (for 2) at Water Street Cafe

Vegetarian Box (available April 10-13):

House-made apple and walnut seitan sausages and roasted vegetables with a house made salsa verde, stuffed french toast, asiago and parmesan quiches, crispy potatoes, house-baked croissants, fresh fruit salad and Easter candy.

Meat Lovers Box (available April 10-13):

Grilled local pork and leek sausages and ponzu glazed pork belly bacon. This option also includes stuffed french toast, asiago and parmesan quiches, crispy potatoes, house-baked croissants, fresh fruit salad and Easter candy.

Just order your brunch box of choice at least one day in advance and stop by Water Street Cafe at 300 Water Street for contactless pick up.

Kick your at home brunch game up a notch by adding a mimosa kit to your order. They offer a 750 ml bottle of Baby Canadian Sparkling wine with two 355 ml bottles of orange juice and freshly sliced oranges for $30.

They also offer an option for one 750 ml bottle of Stellar’s Jay Brut with two 355 ml bottles of orange juice and freshly sliced oranges for $45.

Or try their third mimosa kit, with one 750 ml bottle of Blue Mountain Brut Gold Label, two 355 ml bottles of orange juice, freshly sliced oranges and two sparkling wine flutes for $60.

