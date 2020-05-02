Strong Gusts of Wind Up To 80 km/h To Slam Metro Vancouver Today

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley.
A strong cold front will sweep across the south coast this afternoon, accompanied by strong gusty winds.
Over Greater Victoria and the lower mainland, winds will rise to southeast 30 to 60 km/h late this morning or early this afternoon then shift to southwesterly 40 to 60 km/h gusting up to 80 late this afternoon as the front passes.
Over Howe Sound, strong northerly outflow of 40 to 60 km/h will shift to southerly inflow 40 to 60 km/h gusting to 80 late this afternoon then ease to light early this evening.
Winds are expected to ease early this evening.
