Vancouver’s Most Expensive Home Sold for 16M Under Asking

This Vancouver mansion was just sold for a record-breaking price of $43 million. However, the final sale price is actually well below the previous asking price.

Once considered one of the most expensive homes for sale in the city, the mansion was initially purchased for about $71 million in 2009. It has since been listed multiple times with a $63 million price tag in 2017 and then $58 million in 2020, but no sales record were ever recorded until now.

With beautiful ocean and mountain views, a stone waterfall, elevator, wine cellar, indoor pool, and library, the latest owner may have gotten themselves quite a deal.

Here Are Some Numbers To Get You Started:

Interior: 21,977 square-feet

21,977 square-feet Exterior: 1.28-acre

1.28-acre Bedrooms: 5

5 Bathrooms: 12

In addition, this humble little abode comes with the following amenities:

Deck

Library

Spa / Hot Tub

Indoor Pool

Marble Counter

Private Elevator

Terrace / Outdoor Space

Underground Lawn Sprinkler

Wine Cellar / Grotto

3 Fireplaces

Steam Shower

Mountain Views

A Closer Look At This Vancouver Home:

The mansion known as the Belmont Estate is located at 4743 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver. All photos via Sotheby’s International Realty.

