11 Vancouver Concerts You Can Look Forward To In 2023

It’s a new year and that means more opportunities to see someone new perform. Or, to see one of your favourites perform again.

Here’s Vancouver’s biggest concerts of 2023 that you’re going to want to rock out at.

Vancouver Concerts in 2023

Shania Twain

Canada’s sweetheart will make you feel like a woman with not one, but two shows at Rogers Arena in May.

The country superstar will also perform a third show in November, all part of her global Queen of Me Tour.

When & Where: May 2 and 3 and Nov. 14 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tiesto

The Insomnia Festival will take over the TRADEX in Abbotsford on Saturday, March 18. This year’s lineup will be headlined by the Grammy winner for “No. 1. DJ in the World” – Tiesto.

When & Where: Saturday, March 18 at the TRADEX in Abbotsford

Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will be taking the stage at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in April.

He’s best known for songs “Someone You Loved” and “Forget Me.”

When & Where: April 25 at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Morgan Wallen

American country singer Morgan Wallen is heading to Vancouver for his One Night at a Time World Tour.

He’ll hit the stage at Rogers Arena on Oct. 4.

When & Where: October 4, 2023 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Ed Sheeran

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is bringing The Mathematics Tour to BC Place in September.

The ballad performer will be joined with two special guests: Maisie Peters and Khalid.

When & Where: Sept. 2 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Luke Combs

Country giant Luke Combs will be making a stop in Vancouver this May as part of his world tour.

The American singer-songwriter claimed the coveted title of Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

When & Where: May 27 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Louis Tomlinson

One Direction fans can catch Louis Tomlinson on stage for his Faith in the Future World Tour.

The former One Directioner will perform at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in June.

When & Where: June 26 at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Blink-182

What’s my age again? Feel that early 2000s nostalgia as pop-punkers Blink 182 return to the stage for a reunion nearly a decade in the making.

The group will be making a stop at Rogers Arena on June 27.

When & Where: June 27 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Death Cab for Cutie

Rock band Death Cab for Cutie is bringing its Asphalt Meadows Tour to Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

Check them out on two nights, June 14 and 15.

When & Where: June 14 and 15 at Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

SZA

American singer and songwriter SZA is bringing The S.O.S North American Tour to Vancouver this spring.

SZA will perform at Rogers Arena on March 19.

When & Where: March 19 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are celebrating their 40th anniversary in a big way.

They’re taking their tour to Vancouver this March.

When & Where: March 29 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.