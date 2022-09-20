Everyone’s favourite Halloween tradition won’t be returning to Stanley Park after its pandemic hiatus.

The iconic Stanley Park Ghost Train was set to finally make its return and transform into “Atomicville,” a post-apocalyptic wasteland next month.

However, this year’s event has been cancelled due to a mechanical issue affecting the antique engines and passenger cars. As a result, they failed their inspection by Technical Safety BC.

The City of Vancouver shared the news on their website: Safety is the number one priority for the Park Board and the trains did not pass a recent inspection by Technical Safety BC. The distinctive engines, some more than 60 years old, require unique and hard-to-access parts, in addition to highly specialized service and maintenance, both of which are in short supply. There are few mechanics with the requisite knowledge of this vintage equipment. By announcing the event cancellation now, we hope to ensure all impacted partners and vendors associated with the Ghost Train are given ample time to make alternate plans. We are working diligently to resolve the mechanical issues before the popular winter holiday event, Bright Nights.

Stanley Park Ghost Train

When: Cancelled for 2022

