First Of Its Kind Shrink Wrap Urban Sweat Lounge Now Open In Vancouver

A new wellness studio has just opened up in Yaletown and it’s one of the first of its kind in Vancouver.

The state-of-the-art Shrink Wrap Urban Sweat Lounge consists of eight saunas that offer a plethora of health and wellness benefits.

It uses infrared light therapy to get clients the deepest and most detoxifying sweat session possible. The studio also has a European body-roller machine that comes with additional physical and mental health benefits. They include: weight loss, anti-aging, stress relief and improved muscle recovery.

RELATED: What Are Spa Visits In B.C. Like Now? Here’s Your Look At The Future

Clients can recline in one of the saunas for a therapeutic 30 to 45 minute session in a private suite. The unique concept is the brainchild of friends and co-founders Carly Chadwick and Jenny Beth Meischl.

“We believe that true beauty and wellness comes from within,” said Shrink Wrap co-founder Jenny Beth Meischl. “Shrink Wrap is designed to help clients look and feel their very best. Whether you need to detoxify your skin, repair your muscles, eliminate fat…Or you simply just want to relax and unwind.”

The use of infrared saunas is popular among celebrities and can burn anywhere from 600 to 1,000 calories in a single session.

According to the creators of Shrink Wrap: “By raising the body temperature at the core, rather than on the skin’s surface—the full-spectrum infrared saunas produce an internal radiant heat that stimulates a natural sweat at the cellular level.”

The saunas are also equipped with coloured LED lights to offer chromotherapy, which uses colours to help balance the body’s internal vibrations to further optimize physical health.

The service is available on a drop-in basis, or clients can purchase multi-visit packages of five to 10 sessions or sign up for an unlimited monthly membership.

Shrink Wrap Urban Sweat Lounge

When: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Where: 1028 Mainland Street, Vancouver

For more things going on in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.