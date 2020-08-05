What Are Spa Visits In B.C. Like Now? Here’s Your Look At The Future

With British Columbia officially entering Stage 3 of its Restart Plan, spas are welcoming guests back, but in a way unlike you may remember.

The Province has outlined a series of new guidelines adopted by hundreds of local spas to curb the spread of COVID-19. And though these guidelines bring change, they’ve been put into place to protect the health of visiting guests and service providers.

So, what does change look like and what does it mean for you?

To find out, 604 Now sat down with one of B.C.’s largest clinical spas, Fluid Medi Spa & Wellness, to see how they’ve successfully taken the lead in offering a safe and relaxing experience for guests and staff alike.

Fluid boasts 17 treatment rooms across 7,000 square feet of space. They also have multiple manicure and pedicure stations, along with 6 hair stations and a wellness team. This means transitioning to the new safety measures wasn’t easy, but here’s a look at how they did it:

Booking Your Appointment

The first step in the spa’s new plan starts with booking a visit and arriving for the appointment. Previously, people could book an appointment with a short heads up or occasionally show up as a walk-in client.

Now, the spa encourages guests to book in advance through their online platform. Upon arrival, they’re asked to wait in the large atrium before being taken to their treatment areas, one at a time.

Guests must also complete a COVID-19 screening survey online or in-person, within 24 hours of the appointment and are asked additional questions upon arrival.

Check-in and check-out has also transformed into a no-touch experience.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask, which are provided if you don’t have one.

Meanwhile, all staff are required to wear masks and goggles or face shields and gloves, themselves. These measures were already in place during medi services and are now mandatory for all Fluid team members while in the Spa.

Walking Through the Facility

As one of the largest facilities, Fluid has expansive open hallways and has incorporated single direction traffic throughout the entire spa. There are limited guests permitted in each area and routine disinfecting of common surfaces is done throughout the day.

Meanwhile, other service areas have tighter restrictions, like the cedar sauna, which is only open once per day for private visits.

Meeting Your Specialist

Donning face masks, staff will lead guests to their prepared treatment rooms and will be walked back out afterwards.

Similar to fitness gyms, change rooms previously designed for a large volume of people are now limited to two guests at a time.

When it comes time to meet your specialist, guests are spaced out between rooms.

“We could operate at 100% occupancy if we chose to, but we won’t. We are focusing on safety, sanitation and giving our team enough time to adequately prepare between services.” said Fluid Medi Spa President Justine Franson. “Our goal is to ensure guests feel safe and comfortable throughout the entirety of their visit.”

Behind the Scenes

Fluid’s standard sanitation and safety protocols as a medical spa are still in place, on top of the added measures, to ensure further safety.

Staff wipe down door handles after each guest and allow for 15 minutes between guests to air the room out and prepare for the next person.

Linens are always sanitized and bleached as per the regular protocols. Therefore, the company states the transition was rather easy for Fluid as the safety and cleanliness has always been above industry standards.

Granted pandemic-era policies are creating experiences different from your last spa visit, it’s reassuring to know we can still enjoy a day of pampering without sacrificing health and safety. Perhaps, in most ways, this change is for the better.

Fluid Medi Spa

Address:19951 80A Ave, Langley

This content was made in partnership with Fluid Medi Spa. Learn more about them by visiting them online.