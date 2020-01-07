If Say Mercy, opening later this month, is any indication of how 2020 is going to be—we’re here for it.

The unique eatery combines two very popular cuisines, with food they describe as “Italian through the lens of American Barbecue”, and it’s coming very soon to Vancouver.

While no menu is available as of yet, their grub will be an epic mix of BBQ meats and authentic Italian pasta. It is being brought to us by the same team that created The Mackenzie Room—so we’re sure it will be a hit.

Their soft-opening is planned for Jan. 15 where they will operate from Monday to Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Say Mercy

When: Soft opening on Jan 15, 2020

Where: 4298 Fraser Street, Vancouver

