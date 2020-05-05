You Can Rent A Private “Harry Potter” Room Near UBC

It may appear to be a closet in need of a paint job, but this Vancouver couple is renting out their Airbnb suite as a “Harry Potter private room.”

The couple, William and Lindsey, are renting out a closet-like space under their staircase in a house that’s minutes away from UBC.

“It’s not quite a cupboard, but it’s certainly on the small side,” states the Airbnb description.

The room is available for short-term rentals at about $33 a night, after cleaning and service fees. The current price is $10 down from its usual listing.

While there are no reviews for this property yet, there are 61 listings under the couple’s names. Many of the properties have bunk beds, and are set up in a hostel style.

So, if you’d like to live like Harry Potter, this may be the place for you.

