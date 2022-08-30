Weird, Wild and Delicious Food To Try at The PNE This Summer

Everyone knows that the best thing about the PNE is not the rides or the shows, but the food.

So eat your way through the fair by trying one (or all) of these outrageously delicious eats being offered this year.

RELATED: This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Flights Of Mexican Food

What To Eat At The PNE

Sweet & Salty Things

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaggiMei (@magmei)

Get the best of both worlds by indulging in treats that are both salty and sweet.

Various flavours at Beaver Tails

The Canadian with Bacon and Maple Syrup Mini Donuts at Cin City Mini Donuts

Cotton Candy Soft Serve at Summerland Soft Serve

Mac and Cheese Soft Serve at Summerland Soft Serve

The Kinder Bueno Praguery Cone at The Praguery

Salted Caramel or Raspberry ‘n’ cream Ice Cream at Rocky Point Ice Cream

Butterbeer Soft Serve Ice Cream at Summerland Soft Serve

Custom Slushies at Slush Zone Slushies

Red Velvet Mini Donuts and Deep-Fried Oreos at The Mini Donut Factory

Kettle Korn at Canadian Kettle Korn Extreme

Meat Lovers Rejoice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Parker (@emily__a__parker)

Vegetarians need not apply.

The Vegetarian Nightmare or Pulled Pork Sandwich at Gator BBQ

½ Chicken or The Pulled Chicken Poutine at Henry’s Chicken BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich at Prairie Smoke and Spice BBQ

Flamin’ Cheetos Corndog or Pickle Dog at Chicky’s Chicken

Popcorn Shrimp at Shimp Boat

Double Donut Chicken Burger at Steve-O’s Fried Chicken

Not Your Average Dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodie (@foodielifeca)

Up your hot dog game.

Double Bacon Mac and Cheese Hot Dog or “The Classic” at Super Foot Long Hot Dogs

Cheesy Korean Rice Dog at Corn Dog King

Squid Ink Corn Dogs at Little Coco’s Corn Dogs

Korean Cornflake Corn Dogs at Little Coco’s Corn Dogs

Noods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REEL Mac And Cheese (@reelmacandcheese)

Please send noods.

Cotton Candy Noodles at SaltSpring Noodle Bar

Lobster Mac and Cheese at Reel Mac and Cheese

Chicken Teriyaki at Noodle Bar

Teriyaki Chicken at Teriyaki Express

Fries, Fries, Fries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond Stuffed (@beyondstuffed)

Fries before guys.

Kit-Kat Fries at Steve O’s Sweets & Treats

Garlic Parmesan at Freakk Fries

The Works at Fry Guys

Parisian at Unroutine Poutine

Sea Salt and Cheddar Twisted Potato at Twisted Potato

The Coca-Cola Family Meal Deal and the Wild Fries at Jimmy’s Lunch

World Eats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NaMì | Vietnamese (@namivietnamese)

No passport necessary.

Quesa Birria Tacos at Los Tacos Hermanos

Banh Mi at Nami Vietnamese

Dim Sum Combo or Shrimp Dumpling at Dim Sum Express

Perogies and Sausage at Hunky Bill’s Perogies

Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl and Bom-bas-tic Smoothie at Jamaican Mi Juicy

Beef and Lamb Gryos at NC Gourmet Grill

Other Must-Haves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmiLeeFoodventure (@emileefoodventure)

Too many to choose from…

Hot Cheetos Corn at Roasted Revolution

Acai Bowl at Acai Dude

Nitro Ice Cream and Dragon Puffs, made with liquid nitrogen at Dragon’s Breath

Personal 10-inch pizzas at Urban Wood-Fired Pizza

Arm-Length Licorice Ropes at Gotta Be Candy

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.