Weird, Wild and Delicious Food To Try at The PNE This Summer

Everyone knows that the best thing about the PNE is not the rides or the shows, but the food.
So eat your way through the fair by trying one (or all) of these outrageously delicious eats being offered this year.
RELATED: This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Flights Of Mexican Food
What To Eat At The PNE
Sweet & Salty Things
View this post on Instagram
Get the best of both worlds by indulging in treats that are both salty and sweet.
- Various flavours at Beaver Tails
- The Canadian with Bacon and Maple Syrup Mini Donuts at Cin City Mini Donuts
- Cotton Candy Soft Serve at Summerland Soft Serve
- Mac and Cheese Soft Serve at Summerland Soft Serve
- The Kinder Bueno Praguery Cone at The Praguery
- Salted Caramel or Raspberry ‘n’ cream Ice Cream at Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Butterbeer Soft Serve Ice Cream at Summerland Soft Serve
- Custom Slushies at Slush Zone Slushies
- Red Velvet Mini Donuts and Deep-Fried Oreos at The Mini Donut Factory
- Kettle Korn at Canadian Kettle Korn Extreme
Meat Lovers Rejoice
View this post on Instagram
Vegetarians need not apply.
- The Vegetarian Nightmare or Pulled Pork Sandwich at Gator BBQ
- ½ Chicken or The Pulled Chicken Poutine at Henry’s Chicken BBQ
- Pulled Pork Sandwich at Prairie Smoke and Spice BBQ
- Flamin’ Cheetos Corndog or Pickle Dog at Chicky’s Chicken
- Popcorn Shrimp at Shimp Boat
- Double Donut Chicken Burger at Steve-O’s Fried Chicken
Not Your Average Dog
View this post on Instagram
Up your hot dog game.
- Double Bacon Mac and Cheese Hot Dog or “The Classic” at Super Foot Long Hot Dogs
- Cheesy Korean Rice Dog at Corn Dog King
- Squid Ink Corn Dogs at Little Coco’s Corn Dogs
- Korean Cornflake Corn Dogs at Little Coco’s Corn Dogs
Noods
View this post on Instagram
Please send noods.
- Cotton Candy Noodles at SaltSpring Noodle Bar
- Lobster Mac and Cheese at Reel Mac and Cheese
- Chicken Teriyaki at Noodle Bar
- Teriyaki Chicken at Teriyaki Express
Fries, Fries, Fries
View this post on Instagram
Fries before guys.
- Kit-Kat Fries at Steve O’s Sweets & Treats
- Garlic Parmesan at Freakk Fries
- The Works at Fry Guys
- Parisian at Unroutine Poutine
- Sea Salt and Cheddar Twisted Potato at Twisted Potato
- The Coca-Cola Family Meal Deal and the Wild Fries at Jimmy’s Lunch
World Eats
View this post on Instagram
No passport necessary.
- Quesa Birria Tacos at Los Tacos Hermanos
- Banh Mi at Nami Vietnamese
- Dim Sum Combo or Shrimp Dumpling at Dim Sum Express
- Perogies and Sausage at Hunky Bill’s Perogies
- Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl and Bom-bas-tic Smoothie at Jamaican Mi Juicy
- Beef and Lamb Gryos at NC Gourmet Grill
Other Must-Haves
View this post on Instagram
Too many to choose from…
- Hot Cheetos Corn at Roasted Revolution
- Acai Bowl at Acai Dude
- Nitro Ice Cream and Dragon Puffs, made with liquid nitrogen at Dragon’s Breath
- Personal 10-inch pizzas at Urban Wood-Fired Pizza
- Arm-Length Licorice Ropes at Gotta Be Candy
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.