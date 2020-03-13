Metro Vancouver Transit Police are seeking a man who wore a pink shirt on Anti-bullying Day, while allegedly robbing an elderly man.

The incident happened on the SkyTrain at Granville Station, February 26th, where both the suspect and victim boarded the train.

The suspect had ignited an aerosol can to create a small blowtorch and allegedly demanded money from an elderly man. He then reached into the man’s pocket and took five dollars, before repeatedly punching the victim in the face.

The victim was left with face abrasions and broken glasses. Meanwhile, the suspect was seen leaving the train at Main Street-Science World Station.

Police are still searching for the suspect who has a shaved head and dark stubble. That day, he was wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark brown waist-length coat, grey hoodie and a pink T-shirt.

The man also had diamond-studded earrings in both ears.

If you have seen this man, please contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

