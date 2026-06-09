Vancouver is about to have one of those “the whole city is outside” kind of summers. The PeelTea Cleanup BC Place initiative helps make sure the city doesn’t look like it hosted the afterparty of the century.

With major international soccer matches, packed patios, seawall strolls, and thousands of visitors rolling through downtown, the city is getting ready for a very big moment. And one local beverage brand wants to make sure Vancouver looks as good as it feels.

Following Vancouver’s first major international soccer match weekend, PeelTea will be hosting a community cleanup around BC Place and the surrounding seawall on Sunday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

The Vancouver-based beverage company will help pick up litter and anything else left behind after what could be one of downtown’s busiest weekends of the year.

Basically, it’s giving main character energy, but for civic pride.

Helping Vancouver Show Off A Little

Vancouver will be welcoming visitors from around the world this summer, and PeelTea says the cleanup is all about helping the city put its best foot forward.

“We know this summer is going to bring an incredible amount of energy and excitement to Vancouver. We wanted to find a meaningful way to contribute,” said Patrick Bourne, Founder & CEO of PeelTea.

“Big moments like this are an opportunity to show the best of our city. For us, that means showing up for our community, giving back, and helping keep Vancouver beautiful.”

The cleanup will focus on areas near BC Place and nearby sections of the seawall, which are expected to see plenty of foot traffic throughout the weekend.

More Than Just Picking Up Litter

For PeelTea, the initiative is about more than cleaning up public spaces.

The company hopes the event encourages more locals to take pride in the city. This event is shaping up to be a pretty historic summer for the city.

“Vancouver will be in the global spotlight this summer,” Bourne added. “We hope this inspires more people to get involved in simple acts of community care. Even small efforts can make a big difference.”