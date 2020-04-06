Drivers Are Taking Free New West Hospital Parking From Medical Workers

Dana Bowen | April 6, 2020
Royal Columbian Hospital free parking
Photo: @D70 / Flickr

While healthcare workers have been granted free parking at hospitals, some people are taking advantage of it, at the cost of others.

People have taken to social media to talk about those who are using up the parking spots in New Westminster.

Parking new west

Photo: @mathat53 / Twitter

For the people using it for free park and ride on skytrain I couldn’t park in my own (paid) spot today because the hospital lot was full of non-frontline or patient cars!!!! Just because there is a loophole doesn’t mean you should use it!!!!” wrote Dr. Kelly Kasteel on Facebook.

New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital is close to the Expo Line’s Sapperton SkyTrain station, so people may be parking at the hospital to save some cash.

 

Parking tweet

Photo: @MambaJs / Twitter

The free parking is specifically meant for healthcare workers, patients and those related to patients.

