Drivers Are Taking Free New West Hospital Parking From Medical Workers

While healthcare workers have been granted free parking at hospitals, some people are taking advantage of it, at the cost of others.

People have taken to social media to talk about those who are using up the parking spots in New Westminster.

To the ABSOLUTE LOSERS parking at Royal Columbian Hospital in New West for free then hopping on the Skytrain you can burn in hell. Our healthcare providers don't have parking now!!!! I wish I could go down in the morning and exploit you! #stayingathome — J-NO LIFE (@J_NO_LIFE) April 4, 2020

“For the people using it for free park and ride on skytrain I couldn’t park in my own (paid) spot today because the hospital lot was full of non-frontline or patient cars!!!! Just because there is a loophole doesn’t mean you should use it!!!!” wrote Dr. Kelly Kasteel on Facebook.

New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital is close to the Expo Line’s Sapperton SkyTrain station, so people may be parking at the hospital to save some cash.

How low can you go to boldly take free parking spots away from hospital workers? Shame on the citizens of New Westminster BC. — Ramona ®️ 🇨🇦 (@RamonaLeigh) April 4, 2020

The free parking is specifically meant for healthcare workers, patients and those related to patients.

