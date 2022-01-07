McDonald’s Is Beginning To Test Exercise Bikes Inside Restaurants

If you’ve ever felt guilty about indulging in some McDonalds, a solution may soon be coming your way. This new concept allows you to burn off a few calories while enjoying your meal.

A TikTok video shows a woman chowing down on a cheeseburger while riding a stationary bike attached to a table at a McDonald’s location quickly went viral. And the irony was not lost on people.

Some questioned the strange concept of pairing a fast food chain and a popular piece of exercise equipment. However, it turns out to be a reality for two McDonald’s locations in China. One is located in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong.

The chain has been testing out the stationary bikes as part of the company’s initiative to go green.

It allows consumers to recharge their electronics while they eat using sustainable energy. Not only that, but apparently the bikes are also made out of recyclable materials.

It’s not clear if the concept will be brought to any other locations, but McDonald’s has said it’s gathering feedback from its customers to determine whether or not to expand to other markets.

Recently, a #McDonald‘s in Shanghai provided customers with a sports #bicycle table, so that customers can eat while exercising~ Do you think customers will lose #calories or eat more because of this? pic.twitter.com/9O1Sa9Mm6C — Zhengguan (@ZhengguanNews) December 17, 2021



Where: Two locations in China, one in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong

