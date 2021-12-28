BC’s Only Swiss Chalet Renews Lease Days Before It Was Set To Close Forever

Swiss Chalet fans wipe those tears. It looks like you’ll get to continue enjoying their chicken, gravy and signature eats.

Although this beloved Burnaby location was set to close on December 27, it seems like someone’s wish came true for the restaurant to find a way to thrive this Christmas.

Instead of closing, the Swiss Chalet at 3860 Lougheed Highway location has renewed its lease and will remain open on a month-by-month basis.

This Swiss Chalet in Burnaby is the only location remaining in all of B.C. The exact details of how the restaurant came from announcing closure to now remaining open is unclear.

However the restaurant’s parent company, Recipe Unlimited is reportedly doing well overall, and even increased profits recently.

There is no information on whether this helped this lone-standing Swiss Chalet from closing, but the gravy will still flow here for now and people are happy.

