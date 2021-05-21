These Gigantic Egg Drop Sandwiches In Richmond Are Worth The Hype

Korean-style egg drop sandwiches are all the rage right now, and this one does not disappoint.

In Richmond, you can get your hands on these gigantic and fluffy egg sandwiches, which are a must-try for foodies and anyone that loves brunch type meals.

Get your fill of this savoury favourite at Luckful Nest Natural Drink in Richmond, located in the Steveston area.

It’s a good idea to show-up on the hungry side, as these sandwiches are sizeably large, you will definitely need both hands.

What To Choose

The selection of egg sandwiches at Luckful Nest are mouth-watering and drool worthy. Some of the recommendations there include: the Bomb Bacon Cheese, America Ham Cheese, Garlic Prawn Cheese or Luckful Avo.

All of the sandwiches are are priced at $8.50.

If you want to splurge a little bit, you can try their Spicy Crawfish Sandwich for $13.99.

Whatever the choice, our sandwich will be filled with fresh ingredients, toasted to perfection, and topped with their sauce. It’s a good idea to be prepared by grabbing some napkins.

To wash down all of the goodness get one of their signature fruit teas or bubble tea drinks.

Luckful Nest Natural Drink

When: Open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Mondays

Where: #125-3531 Bayview Street, Richmond

