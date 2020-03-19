Gas Prices in Metro Vancouver Drop to Lowest Prices in a Decade

Gas prices have made a significant dip, making it the lowest Metro Vancouver has seen in a decade.

Prices are at 99.9 cents per litre at many stations, including the Esso on SW Marine Dr & W 70th Ave. You’ll find the same price at Chevron on W King Edward Ave & Oak St, according to Gas Buddy.

The price of oil has been dropping over the past few months, but it hasn’t been this low in about 10 years.

Oil prices dropped 30% last week, as the demand for oil is lessening, which is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will you leave your house to fill up on gas?

