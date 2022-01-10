New Flood Concerns For Lower Mainland Amid High Alert For Atmospheric River

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning several areas across Southern B.C. and the lower mainland. The forecast calls for heavy rain with another potential atmospheric river on the way.

As a result, Metro Vancouver is facing flood concerns again due to the upcoming storm that may last up to 72 hours.

The heavy rainfall is set to arrive on Tuesday, January 11.

Advisories warn this downpour of rain coupled with rising temperatures that will melt snow packs could lead to massive amounts of flooding.

This will lead to rising waterways on Tuesday which will peak by Thursday.

Environment Canada reports several storms are in the system.

As of writing, there is a special alert for flood concerns in Metro Vancouver, specifically for:

Central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Southeast including Surrey and Langley

Southwest including Richmond and Delta

The warning states “strong southwest flow will develop on Tuesday and result in an atmospheric river impacting the south coast. Heavy rain will develop later Tuesday as the first of several systems embedded in the flow arrives.”

Alerts and forecasts by Environment Canada can be found on Twitter using #BCStorm

