Surrey’s iconic “Whoville Corner” is lighting up for the final time after many years of celebrating the holidays with the community.

And since this will be the house’s last year, they’re asking everyone to help break their food donation record!

Surrey’s Whoville Corner

Located at 16468 104 Ave, this Surrey house turns into a real-life corner of Whoville, bringing Christmas joy to anyone who passes by. While the event is sadly coming to an end, homeowner Flavio Marquez has invited everyone to join his family for one last amazing night of holiday cheer.

After many years of sharing the magic of Christmas lights with our community, this will be our FINAL Christmas Light Up Celebration! We have so many wonderful memories of celebrating with our neighbours, friends, and families over the years, and we want to make this last one our biggest and most memorable yet! — Flavio Marquez

On Saturday, November 28 at 7:30pm, you can catch an exciting performance from Marquez’s daughter, Kyleigh, as she sings Christmas carols to get everyone into the holiday spirit. And then at 8:00pm sharp, the big light up event will happen. Thousands of Christmas lights will turn on at once!

As usual, the family will be collecting nonperishable food donations for the Surrey Food Bank. They will also be accepting cash donations, with the hope that the community will help shatter their previous donation records!

Head to 16468 104 Ave for one final year at the Whoville Corner!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: November 28, 2026

📍 Location: 16468 104 Ave, Surrey

🎟️ More Info: Whoville Corner