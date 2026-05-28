Step back in time and relive the golden era of gaming at the highly-anticipated Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo.

The annual event gathers gaming enthusiasts, artists, vendors, and musicians is set to transport attendees to a realm of pixelated adventures and nostalgic melodies.

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo 2026

The event will be taking place on Saturday, June 20, 2026 in the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

There will be plenty to see, including the largest dealer hall ever, a wide selection of free-play gaming, classic computers from The Chilliwack Retro Computing Club, costume contest, trivia, a stellar lineup of music acts, and much more.

The event is suitable for all ages (with free admission for kids under 10 accompanied by an adult).

What to expect

This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever with:

Areas to play classic games from all eras.

A market to shop for a variety of vendors with games, art, and collectibles.

Talks about retro computing and gaming history.

Video game musical acts on our main stage.

Tournaments and e-sports gaming from Tetris to Smash Bros.

Costume Contest

Throughout the day, retro-gaming themed tunes will be played by musical guests, including:

The Wavebirds

Danimal Cannon

dannyBstyle

This year, panels will be presented by:

Ro Panuganti

Bogdan Banasiewicz

Victor Lucas

J.J. McCullough

The Fictionals

+ other informative and entertaining content suitable for fans of all ages and interests

You can see the full schedule online.

Tickets are $28.57 and can be purchased online, in-person at Gamedeals Video Games, or at the door.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: June 20, 2026

📍 Location: Anvil Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: https://www.vancouvergamingexpo.com/schedule