U2 is headed on their next world tour, bringing The Greatest Show On Earth to countries all across the globe in support of their latest album Carnaval de Luz.

U2: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour

Coming a day before U2 headlines the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game, the announcement unveils dates in cities such as Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Vancouver. On earlier dates, concertgoers can catch support from Stephen Wilson Jr; and on later dates, The War On Drugs will be playing.

The tour kicks off on August 13, 2027 in Miami, and will wrap up at Vancouver’s BC Place on October 18, 2027.

North America 2027 Dates

** with support from Stephen Wilson Jr

August 13 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

August 17 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 20 — Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium

August 26 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

August 28 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

September 3 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

September 7 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

September 9 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

September 14 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

** with support from The War On Drugs

September 27 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

October 1 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

October 2 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

October 9 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

October 15 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium

October 18 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

Ticket Information

Tickets for the North American dates will be available through the U2.com Subscriber Presale, beginning Monday, November 30th at 10:00am. Additionally, Visa cardholders will have access to a special presale beginning Wednesday, December 2nd at 10:00am through 10:00pm while supplies last.

If you would like to participate in the Artist Presale on Thursday, December 3rd at 10:00am local time, you must sign up here by Sunday, November 29th at 9:00pm ET. No codes are needed as access is tied to your account. Anyone who signs up can join the sale.

All remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Friday, December 4th at 10:00am at U2.com.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: October 18, 2027

📍 Location: BC Place

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: U2 Tickets