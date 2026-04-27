Concacaf is launching Concacaf House, taking place at Jack Poole Plaza from April 26-30, as the first in a series of “fan-facing activations” that are bringing the Confederation’s presence to life during the FIFA World Cup. This one’s for all you soccer fans!

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Concacaf House

Free public programming will be available all throughout the event. This includes The Kicks of Concacaf, which is an installation of 41 hand-painted cleats that were created in tribute to the cultures and football traditions of the Confederation’s nations.

You can also check out The Vault. This is a museum-like exhibition, where you can find trophies, jerseys, medals, photos, videos, and game-used memorabilia from across the region. Interactive activities like the Skills Zone, Sit Soccer, and Gaming Zone will offer chances for you to test out your own soccer skills. For the younger guests, they can also visit Studio 41, a creative area.

And we can’t forget about the treats! Swing by the Chill Zone, with its ice cream flavours inspired by the cultures that shape Concacaf on offer.

“Concacaf House is a powerful expression of who we are as a Confederation. All 41 Member Associations, each with its own identity, history, and pride, brought together by a shared love for our game,”said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

Concacaf House will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on April 26–28, 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 29, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 30.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: April 26-30, 2026

📍 Location: Jack Poole Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Concacaf House: 41 for One