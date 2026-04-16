The Barnside Harvest Festival is back for another amazing year, bringing massive global headliners like Smash Mouth, Tom Cochrane and Marianas Trench to this annual celebration. Whether you’re into country, rock, alternative, or anything in between, you’ll be able to find it at Ladner’s favourite music festival, running from September 11 to 13.

Barnside Harvest Festival has welcomed almost 80,000 music fans since its launch in 2023, and is ready to invite thousands more this year. Spanning three stages with multi-generational programming and talent, here’s everything you can expect from Barnside Harvest Festival 2026.

The Musical Lineup

This year’s Barnside Harvest Festival lineup is stacked. With three days of acts hitting the stage, there won’t be a single moment where the party stops on all three stages – the Barnside Brewing Main Stage, Dueck Cadillac Stage, and City of Delta Stage.

Friday, September 11

On Friday, September 11, the festival opens with headliner Marianas Trench. As one of Canada’s most decorated and iconic rock groups, this Vancouver band has two triple-platinum certified records, multiple platinum digital singles, and a JUNO Award for Group of the Year. You’ll recognize them from hits like “Stutter” and “Who Do You Love.”

JJ Wilde will be sharing the headline slot on Friday, bringing her energy straight to the stage. Her debut album Ruthless has over 36 million streams, and Wilde herself has earned placements on major digital platforms to solidify her voice as a prominent rock icon.

Friday comes with other performers, as well. This includes Hotel Mira, Uncle Strut, Fake Shark, The Peacenik Collective, Bealby Point, Clare Twiddy, Quickness, and Mineru.

Saturday, September 12

Rolling up on Saturday, September 12 are headliners Smash Mouth and Big Wreck. Smash Mouth is a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum American rock band with classics hits like “All Star” and their famous cover “I’m a Believer” from the Shrek franchise. Big Wreck is fronted by singer-songwriter and guitarist Ian Thornley, whose breakout album In Loving Memory Of… produced hit singles “That Song” and “Blown Wide Open.”

Saturday will also have tons of Canadian country, rock, and roots on the stage. You’ll be able to listen to The Washboard Union, Jake Vaadeland & the Sturgeon River Boys, Daniel Wesley, Imogen Clark (Australia), Jackson Hollow, The Heels, HB Wild, Daryl Burgess, Marlie Collins, Annika Catharina, April Reign, Blue Jay Valley, Hot Mars, Three Nines Fine, and Luc Ferdinands.

Sunday, September 13

And as for Sunday, September 13, headliners Tom Cochrane and Kim Mitchell will be in the spotlight. Tom Cochrane is a Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, and has released nine albums with hits like “Victory Day” and “Big League.” Kim Mitchell is also a Canadian rock icon who has sold over 1.5 million records in Canada alone, as well as having earned 17 JUNO Award nominations and three JUNO wins.

The additional Sunday performers you can check out are The Grapes of Wrath, Limblifter, Kim Churchill, Imogen Clark, Leeroy Stagger, MIINA, All The Kings Men, Marlie Collins, Joan Bessie, Polar Hearts, Emmett Martin Hatlelid, Boomdaddy, and the Delta Police Pipe Band.

Nonstop Fun At The Barnside Harvest Festival

Aside from the awesome music, there’s plenty of other things to check out throughout the festival. Here’s a look at the highlights you can look forward to:

Vancity Artisan Market with tons of local vendors and makers

Family-friendly activities

BC Craft Beer Corner with up to 30 craft breweries from across the region

Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club Charity BBQ

Delicious food trucks and shaded spots to eat and drink

The Barnside Harvest Festival is a great spot for you to not only enjoy music, but also get a taste for the amazing craft beer, local wines, ciders, and farm-focused nonalcoholic drinks that the region is making. The Charity BBQ will also be offering you some great eats that benefits the Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Barnside Harvest Festival, with Newsletter subscribers having access to the presale, which runs from now until Friday, April 17 at 8:00am. The presale offers you first access and $10 off 3-Day General Admission and 3-Day VIP Passes.

Early Bird tickets will then be available to the public after the presale is over. Be sure to mark your calendars so you can be some of the first to get your passes!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: September 11 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: Paterson Park, Ladner BC

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: barnsideharvestfest.com