The Walrus Talks Equitable Housing
When we talk about equitable housing, we are talking about promoting opportunities for securing safe and adequate housing, addressing housing disparities, and working toward building inclusive communities.
Creating an environment where everyone can find appropriate housing options, irrespective of their financial means, is fundamental. Increasingly, Canada is facing challenges meeting equitable housing needs for its growing population. So how do we help solve this issue?
At The Walrus Talks Equitable Housing, seven leaders will answer a range of questions that we have all been asking ourselves:
- How are underserved communities, newcomers, and aging populations particularly impacted by Canada’s lack of affordable housing?
- How do urbanization, gentrification, and generational wealth come into play?
- And how can community engagement and advocacy; innovative social and sustainable housing; and responsible building become the solutions that enable the change we need?
Join us in Vancouver, or online, to learn about possible solutions to the current state of housing in Canada and how they can lead us in the right direction.
The event will be taking place on Thursday, October 26th from 7-9pm at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts. Tickets are $22.63 and can be purchased online here.