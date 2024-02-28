Portobello West Spring Market 2024

*The first 100 people to purchase advance tickets are automatically entered into a $50 shopping spree draw to use during Portobello West Roundhouse Spring Market 2024!*
Portobello West’s Roundhouse Spring Market returns to trendy Yaletown, situated in the heart of Downtown Vancouver!
Treat yourself and those you love to fabulous finds from our curated selection of 65+ local BC vendors! Meet our talented community of local artists, designers and producers and get the inside scoop on their crafting process!
Support local and shop from our handpicked selection of vendors specializing in quality handmade family fashion, jewelry, art, home decor, skincare, pet accessories, gourmet treats, wine & spirits, and more! Our Roundhouse Spring Market will also feature participating food trucks stationed right outside the Roundhouse Community Centre’s main Exhibition Hall for your convenience!
When: Saturday & Sunday, April 6 & 7, 2024 from 10 am to 5 pm (indoor event).
Where: Centrally located with easy access at Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver, BC.
Cost: Admission is $5 for Adults and Free for Children (12-years & under).