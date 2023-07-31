Pakistan Expo Vancouver 2023
The Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) is hosting Pakistan Expo Vancouver 2023, a grand showcase of Pakistani culture and trade in Vancouver.
It is the first of its kind milestone event by the PWCTA and will take place in partnership with Consulate General of Pakistan Vancouver from August 19th to August 20th at the iconic Pipe Shop in the heart of the Shipyards District, North Vancouver.
Recognising the potential in these import and export relationships, expanding trade ties between Canada and Pakistan can drive economic growth and diversification. The Pakistan Expo Vancouver 2023 provides an ideal platform to explore and capitalise on these opportunities.
The Expo will facilitate connections between Canadian importers, businesses, and Pakistani manufacturers and service providers, fostering strong trade relationships.
It also presents an excellent opportunity for Canadians to experience Pakistan’s rich culture, explore business prospects, and deepen people-to-people connections. With more than 45 booths, visitors can expect a myriad of enchanting displays of Pakistani arts and crafts, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship of the region.
The event will be taking place on Saturday August 19th to Sunday August 20th from 12-6 pm. It is free to attend, and you can reserve a spot online here.