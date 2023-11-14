Overcoming Challenges with Leah Gillanders Better – Business Bureau Event
Leah Gillanders Helping Celebrating BC’s Apprenticeship Recognition Month.
Leah Gillanders, known for her award winning dedication to excellence in customer service and advocating skilled trades, has taken on a prominent role celebrating and promoting skilled trades during BC’s Apprenticeship Recognition Month.
Apprenticeship Recognition Month, an initiative by the Government of British Columbia, aims to raise awareness about the vital role of skilled trades in our economy and highlight the incredible opportunities available in the industry. As a representative of the BC Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Program, Leah is dedicated to inspiring individuals to consider rewarding careers in skilled trades.
Skilled trades help drive innovation, growth, and sustainability. This November, we celebrate apprenticeship programs through BC’s Apprenticeship Recognition Month. This recognition helps teach both employers and apprentices the value of an apprenticeship, encouraging aspiring tradespeople to explore the diverse career opportunities a skilled trade can bring.” said Leah Gillanders.
During BC’s Apprenticeship Recognition Month, Leah will be actively involved in various events, workshops, and initiatives, sharing her experiences, insights, and knowledge to inspire the next generation of skilled workers. Her advocacy aligns with the program’s mission to bridge the skills gap and promote the trades as a viable and fulfilling career path.
To learn more about the BC Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Program and upcoming events during Apprenticeship Recognition Month, please visit https://skilledtradesbc.ca/apprenticeship-recognition-month-2023.
About Leah Gillanders – Motors and Manicure™
Born in North Vancouver, Leah is an award winning entrepreneur, speaker, a published author and a certified tradesperson. She has established and runs two North Shore businesses, Leah’s Auto and Nail Lounge ® (#motorsandmanicures)
To learn more about Motors and Manicures™ go https://autoservicevancouver.ca/ and https://leahsnaillounge.com/. To learn more about Leah go to BC Trades and Chamber of Commerce video here.
To confirm your attendance please register for a free ticket here.