An enchanting holiday light festival is set to return to Surrey after its successful Canadian debut last year. Lumagica is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey on Nov. 25.

The mesmerizing event is put on by MK Illuminations and is an outdoor/indoor global holiday experience.

RELATED: Reflections At Hotel Georgia Is Bringing Back Its Magical Winter Terrace

Lumagica Surrey

The fairgrounds will be transformed into various magical lands that capture the spirit of the holidays.

Travel through a light tunnel portal to arrive at Gingerbread Lane. It eventually leads you to a North Pole village, where there lots of Christmas magic, interactive displays, and photo opportunities. There will even be Santa Claus himself.

Dig into festive treats while you’re at it, including hot cocoa or delicious mulled wine. Of course there will also be a plethora of seasonal eats to indulge in as well.

In addition, there is live entertainment and a Christmas marketplace where you can pick up some gifts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lumagica Canada (@lumagica.canada)



Be sure to bring your cameras fully charged, as this unique event provides perfect backdrops for the festive photos you need this year.

Get your tickets online before the event sells out.