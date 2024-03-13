604 Now

Richmond Lansdowne Spring Carnival

carnival

The popular carnival at the Lansdowne mall in Richmond is returning this month.

The annual Richmond carnival is a local favourite for young ones, hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada.

Richmond Lansdowne Mall Carnival 2024

This 18-day event will be kicking off on Thursday March 28 and will remain open through the Easter long weekend till April 14th.

As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and plenty of delicious bites for the whole family.

 

Date / Hours of the Carnival

  • Fri, Mar 29 – noon to 10pm
  • Sat, Mar 30 – noon to 10pm
  • Sun, Mar 31 – noon to 10pm
  • Mon, Apr 1 – noon to 10pm
  • Tues, Apr 2 – CLOSED
  • Wed, Apr 3 – 3pm to 10pm
  • Thurs, Apr 4 – 3pm to 10pm
  • Fri, Apr 5 – 3pm to 10pm
  • Sat, Apr 6 – noon to 10pm
  • Sun, Apr 7 – noon to 10pm
  • Mon, Apr 8 – CLOSED
  • Tues, Apr 9 – CLOSED
  • Wed, Apr 10 – 3pm to 10pm
  • Thurs, Apr 11 – 3pm to 10pm
  • Thurs, Apr 12 – 3pm to 10pm
  • Thurs, Apr 13 – noon to 10pm
  • Thurs, Apr 14 – noon to 6pm

Ticket Pricing

Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 4 to 6 coupons per ride. You can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.

  • Single Gold Ticket: $1.50
  • Red Book (20) $27.00
  • Blue Book (40) $48.00
  • $45 wristbands daily

What To Expect

 

Location

Lansdowne Centre

5300 No. 3 Rd
Richmond, BC 6X 2X9 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    March 28

  • End Date

    April 14

  • Tickets

    Free entry

