La Pizza Week Vancouver 2024
La Pizza Week is back, and it’s a celebration of all things pizza! This annual event brings together pizza lovers and top pizzerias from coast to coast for a week of delicious flavors and innovative creations.
Whether you’re a fan of classic margherita or crave more adventurous toppings, La Pizza Week promises a culinary experience you won’t want to miss!
La Pizza Week Participating Restaurants in 2024
This year, the week long event will be taking place from May 1-7. Metro Vancouver will be participating with ten fantastic restaurants, each offering unique and mouthwatering pizza options.
Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Chef’s Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, grape tomato, sweet corn and broccoli.
Cost: $25.00
Location: 970 Smithe St, Vancouver
Pi Co. Pizza – Camden Special
Neapolitan Dough, California Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Spinach & Chorizo
Cost: $18.00
Location: 574 Granville St, Vancouver & 514 W Broadway, Vancouver
Uncle Fatih’s Pizza – Garlic Chicken Pizza
Garlic sauce base, chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, and red onion
Cost: $20.95
Location: Multiple Locations in Metro Vancouver
Firecrust Pizzeria – Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Red Hot buffalo chicken, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese, finished with ranch sauce and red onions
Cost: $17.95
Location: 808 Davie St, Vancouver
Papa’s gourmet pizza – Prime Rib pizza
Indulge in our exquisite sourdough crust, lovingly topped with our signature in-house pizza sauce and freshly sliced onions. This masterpiece is blanketed with a luxurious blend of Saputo mozzarella cheese and crowned with our succulent, 20-hour house-braised beef. The finishing touch? A sprinkle of vibrant red peppers and a generous layer of rich Saputo cheddar cheese, creating a symphony of flavors in every bite.
Cost: $31.00
Location: 3030 Main St, Vancouver
Casa Mia Cucina – Prosciutto & Burrata
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, Burrata Pugliese, Arugola
Cost: $30.00
Location: 2215 Marine Dr, West Vancouver
CAVU Kitchen Bar – American Cheezus
Born from our burger legacy, this pie boasts beef burger bites, gooey American cheese, zesty spiced tomato ragu, and crispy parmesan garlic fries, all smothered in our top-secret sauce. It’s the ultimate fusion of burger bliss and pizza perfection that’ll have you saying ‘cheezus, this is good!’
Cost: $25.00
Location: 970 Smithe St, Vancouver & 5911 Minoru Blvd, Richmond
Philosophy Pizza House – Capricotta
Nestled on a bed of Cream sauce, Basil, Parmesan, and Fior di latte cheeses. Savory notes of capicola balanced with the sweetness of caramelized onions, while creamy dollops of ricotta cheese add a luxurious finish. This seasonal masterpiece is a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more.
Cost: $19.49
Location: 12297 Industrial Rd, Surrey
Wild Flour Pizza Co – Perfect Storm
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pickled pineapples, jalapenos, crispy pork XO, dried oregano
Cost: $23.00
Location: 2900 Bainbridge Ave, Burnaby
Grizzly Flatbread – Max
Max is the ultimate pizza, filled with loads of the best meaty goodness. Made in house with imported 00 Italian flour, this pizza is topped with fresh tomato sauce, prosciutto cotto, pepperoni, pancetta, hot soppressata, mozzarella cheese and grana padano.
Cost: $17.00
Location: 5166 Ladner Trunk Rd, Delta