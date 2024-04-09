Karan Aujla It Was All A Dream Tour in Vancouver
Fresh off his win at the Juno ‘Fan Choice’ Awards, Karan Aujla, the rising global Panjabi artist, is excited to announce his first-ever world tour starting in Canada this summer.
This tour is extra special because Karan Aujla grew up in Metro Vancouver, and the concert will be a homecoming event.
RELATED: Vancouver Concerts You Can Look Forward To In 2024
Karan Aujla in Vancouver
The ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour comes after Karan’s successful album ‘Making Memories,’ which made him the fastest-growing artist from India. He also recently won the TikTok Fan Choice Award for his performance at the 2024 Juno Awards.
This will be Karan’s first time touring Canada. He’ll be visiting three Canadian cities:
- Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Saturday August 17, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
General Public tickets go on sale starting on Friday April 12 at 10 am.
View this post on Instagram
Karan is ready to bring his music to stages worldwide. More tour dates will be announced for 2024 and 2025.
The artist has over 1 billion streams and ranked #38 on the Global Digital Artist List. Recently, he collaborated with DIVINE on ‘Street Dreams,’ reaching Top 20 in over 20 countries and debuting at #22 on Billboard Canada.