Goh Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
Step into the enchanting world of Clara and her cherished Nutcracker Prince as they face off against the formidable Mouse King and journey through the Land of Sweets.
This timeless holiday classic, will come to life in the annual production of “The Nutcracker” by Goh Ballet for five shows only this December.
Embarks on a mesmerizing journey with Sugar Plum Fairies and a villainous Mouse King with his mischievous army of mice.
This heartwarming production promises to captivate audiences of all ages. It features over 200 dancers, actors, gymnasts, shimmering costumes, intricate sets, and a moving story.
Come see Vancouver’s aspiring dancers showcase their talents and brings together the finest local performers and Principal Dancers from prestigious professional companies. Accompanying them, the melodies of Tchaikovsky will be performed live by members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.
This globally acclaimed production, includes performers from the the Royal Danish Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and The National Ballet of China.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the magic – secure your tickets today.
When:
- December 14 at 7:30
- December 15 at 7:30
- December 16 at 2:00
- December 16 at 7:30
- December 17 at 2:00
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Cost: Starting at $67