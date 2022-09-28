Nothing says fall quite like the red touch of cranberries.The 27th annual Fort Langley Cranberry Festival returns on Saturday, October 8th, a week before Thanksgiving.

From 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., historic Fort Langley will be bustling with over 30+ vendors. They’ll be selling yummy cranberry baked goods, wines, art and artisan creations.

Food, kids activities, entertainment, vendors, and of course, fresh cranberries will be present throughout the entire day.

Are you an early riser? The Fort Langley Cranberry Festival will be serving up a pancake breakfast at 9:30 a.m.