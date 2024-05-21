Cosmic Sound Journey at The Vancouver Planetarium
Step into a transcendent realm of healing and serenity under the vast canopy of the cosmos at the Vancouver Planetarium for an evening of meditation and sound healing with Farhad Khan.
Immerse yourself in the soothing vibrations of crystal bowls, gongs, chimes, and the enchanting melodies of the handpan while you gaze at the stars and planets above, visually travelling through the cosmos.
Experience the profound relaxation and renewal that comes from harmonizing your body, mind, and spirit with the celestial energies that surround us. Release stress, enhance concentration, and unlock the flow of energy throughout your being as you surrender to the healing soundscape and visual galactic journey.
Throughout the session, you will be visually travelling through the cosmos, as Farhad leads you in meditation and a sound bath experience designed to create a harmonious flow of energy through the main energy centers of the body, known as Chakras. This holistic approach promotes balance, alignment, and a deep sense of well-being.
Whether you’re a seasoned meditator or new to the practice, this event is open to all. No prior experience is required—simply come with an open heart and a willingness to explore the transformative power of meditation in community.
This unique opportunity at the iconic H.R. MacMillan Planetarium is not to be missed. Reserve your spot now and join us for an unforgettable evening of cosmic sights and sounds, and soulful exploration.
Event Details
When: Saturday, August 17th from 7-8:30 pm
Where: Vancouver Planetarium, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver
Cost:
- Early Bird Price $75 (Available until Jun 15)
- Regular Price $95
- You can get tickets online here.